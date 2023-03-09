Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We are almost three weeks into the season of Lent. This is a penitential time of the Church’s liturgical year in which we prepare for the celebration of Easter. It is also a joyful period, for it is filled with promise and hope. In my previous columns, I have reflected on how we need to do something concrete in order that we might listen to the Lord more intensely, not only during Lent, but through the entire year. I will continue in that vein through the words St. Pope John XXIII. In a discourse at the beginning of Lent, he reflected, “After we have made this necessary spiritual examination during the sacred period of Lent, we must also remember to cultivate and maintain a great respect for the priesthood, which represents the very substance of the Christian life, with all the wealth of grace which, through the Catholic priests, is administered and distributed by means of the sacraments, and the Word of God preached to all men.”  

The exhortation of St. Pope John XXIII is a very good one. During Lent, we examine our spiritual lives and determine to follow certain practices which will assist us in deepening our relationship with Christ. Lent is indeed a very fitting time to cultivate our respect for the priesthood as the priest is essential in helping us to maintain that relationship. A priest is one who acts in the Person of Christ and brings the Person of Christ to us. Indeed, the season of Lent centers on the sacrificial act of Christ, the High Priest, who gave His life that we might have life, which is “the very substance of the Christian life.” 

