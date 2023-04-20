ANNUNCIATION-STAINED-GLASS

The appearance of the angel Gabriel to Mary proclaiming that she is to be the mother of Jesus is depicted in a stained-glass window at St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Montauk, N.Y. The feast of the Annunciation is March 25. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  From the Bible and Catholic tradition, we know that there are archangels, cherubim and seraphim. But did you know there are six other orders of angels? A presentation Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. will explore the names of angels and their roles in the world.

Father Albert Dello Russo, chancellor of the Diocese of Palm Beach, will give a talk on angels in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola’s Family Life Center, 9999 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.

