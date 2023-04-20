The appearance of the angel Gabriel to Mary proclaiming that she is to be the mother of Jesus is depicted in a stained-glass window at St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Montauk, N.Y. The feast of the Annunciation is March 25. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)
PALM BEACH GARDENS | From the Bible and Catholic tradition, we know that there are archangels, cherubim and seraphim. But did you know there are six other orders of angels? A presentation Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. will explore the names of angels and their roles in the world.
Father Albert Dello Russo, chancellor of the Diocese of Palm Beach, will give a talk on angels in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola’s Family Life Center, 9999 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.
“In general, I think most Catholics don’t know about the various kinds and classes of angels, even those we refer to often during the Mass using terms people probably don’t realize refer to angels,” he said. “Angels have specific roles and missions and there is a hierarchy among them that is not typically what people might expect.”
The ordering of angels is part of Catholic belief, but not official church dogma, Father Dello Russo said. There is still a lot that we don’t know about angels, and some of what is accepted comes from outside official sources. Surveys have shown that 80 percent of people believe in the existence of angels, he said.
Father Dello Russo’s presentation is sponsored by the St. Ignatius Women’s Guild. Light refreshments will be served. For information on the event, call the parish office at 561-622-2565 or email office@cathedralpb.com.
