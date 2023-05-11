Father Marc Gustinelli

Father Marc Gustinelli and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito are photographed with priests, deacons, seminarians and others who encourage vocations to the priesthood and religious life in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Father Marc Gustinelli prays over a group of parishioners in Family Life Center of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola after his priestly ordination.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  When Father Marc Gustinelli was younger, he thought his life would follow the path walked by his father and grandfather: get married, start a family and build a business to support the family. That was before he asked God to help guide his choices.

On a retreat with his uncle, who is also his godfather, Father Gustinelli began to articulate the question that changed his life: God, what do you want me to do in life? “That was really the question that opened up vocation for me,” he said.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and Father Marc Gustinelli pose for photos outside the cathedral following the ordination Mass.
Newly ordained Father Marc Gustinelli prays with and gives a blessing to a couple after his May 6, 2023, ordination.

