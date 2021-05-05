The Diocese of Palm Beach announces the following priest appointments made by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito
Effective April 1, 2021:
Father J. Scott Adams, from parochial administrator of St. Martin de Porres, Jensen Beach, to pastor.
Father Brian Campbell, from parochial administrator of St. John of the Cross, Vero Beach, to pastor.
Father Benedict Redito, from parochial administrator St. John Fisher, West Palm Beach, to pastor.
Effective July 1, 2021:
Father Alain Waterman to parochial vicar at St. Ann, West Palm Beach.
Father Nobert Jean-Pierre from parochial vicar of Sacred Heart, Lake Worth, to parochial administrator of St. Philip Benizi, Belle Glade.
Father Martin Dunne, from parochial vicar of St. Joan of Arc, Boca Raton, to parochial administrator of Holy Redeemer, Palm City.
Father Matthew DeGance, from pastor of St. Philip Benizi, Belle Glade, to parochial administrator of St. Helen, Vero Beach.
Father Kevin Nelson, from pastor of St. Helen, Vero Beach, to pastor of St. Jude, Tequesta.
Father Charles Notabartolo, from pastor of St. Jude, Tequesta, to retired, while retaining his role as diocesan vicar general.
Father David Carr from sabbatical to retired
Father Martin Mulqueen from pastor of Holy Redeemer, Palm City, to retired.
Effective Aug. 31, 2021:
Very Rev. Father Canon Thomas Skindeleski, from pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer, Delray Beach, to retired.
Effective September 1, 2021:
Father Dennis Gonzales, from parochial vicar of St. Ann, West Palm Beach, to parochial administrator of St. Vincent Ferrer, Delray Beach.