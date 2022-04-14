PALM BEACH GARDENS | A “Jazzin’ for Life” fundraising event for the Women’s Pregnancy Solutions program of Catholic Charities recently attracted about 80 people to the Palm Beach Gardens home of board vice president Terry Murphy and his wife, Mary.
Women’s Pregnancy Solutions is the agency’s newest program, offering free pregnancy testing, sonograms and options counseling to women through the use of two state-of-the-art mobile units. The objective is to advise women who may be abortion-minded of their pregnancy options, with the hope that they change their minds and hearts.
A fundraising challenge was posed by an anonymous donor, who pledged a donation match up to $10,000. While donations are still coming in, the goal was met April 2, the day of the event, raising more than $25,000 for Women’s Pregnancy Solutions.
“The generosity of donors enables the Women’s Pregnancy Solutions program to reach more expectant mothers and save more lives,” said Carol Rodriguez, interim agent in charge of Catholic Charities. “By partnering with this program, donors share in the abundant joy of knowing that countless little ones will live.”
Catholic Charities expressed gratitude for help from the following: Terry and Mary Murphy; the Women’s Pregnancy Solutions Advisory Committee and Kenda Peterson, program director; Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, Respect Life Ministry director; the Green Swing Band; and all volunteers and attendees.
For more information on Catholic Charities and its initiatives, visit www.ccdpb.org or follow them on social media.
