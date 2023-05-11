Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

The following is the homily from the Deacon Gustinelli’s Ordination Mass.

My brother, Deacon Marc, before you are ordained to the priesthood today, you will make a promise of commitment to the priestly life which you will embrace.  I will ask you six questions to which you reply in the affirmative indicating your willingness to be uniquely configured to the Person of Jesus Christ which the Sacrament of Holy Orders will effect in you.  All of the promises center around your willingness to exercise the ministry of Christ in union with the presbyterate you will become a part of today and to unite yourself most fully to Christ in order to serve the people who will be entrusted to your care.  One of the promises emphasizes what is essential to your ministry and to your personal life as a priest.  That essential is prayer.  The question that will be asked of you is, “Do you resolve to implore with us God’s mercy upon the people entrusted to your care by observing the command to pray without ceasing?”  You commit yourself to a lifelong and challenging ideal, “to pray without ceasing!”

