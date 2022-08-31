PLB Meeting 1

Parish communicators get a chance to learn about many programs and initiatives in the Diocese of Palm Beach, including Catholic Charities, vocations and Hispanic ministry during a Aug. 24, 2022, parish communication strategy meeting.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Most of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s parish personnel involved in communications (bulletin editors, website administrators, priests and development officials) gathered Aug. 24, in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola’s Family Life Center in Palm Beach Gardens for an informational strategy meeting, led by Jennifer Trefelner, diocesan director of communications and development.

The main goal of the meeting, which is held quarterly and has been via Zoom since the pandemic, is to help parishes take advantage of technology and diocesan initiatives to effectively communicate with the faithful.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.