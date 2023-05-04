The call went out in March for donations of new and gently used baby items to help expectant mothers and struggling families through Catholic Charities’ Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Program. Benefactors in the Diocese of Palm Beach were encouraged to deliver the items during April as part of the Walking with Moms in Need campaign.
Employees at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Palm Beach Gardens heard the plea and responded with compassion and big hearts. Donated items included baby clothes, food, diapers and wipes, car seats, strollers, blankets, toys and bathing items were collected.
Father Albert Dello Russo, diocesan chancellor and board vice president for Catholic Charities, was grateful for the gifts that were given. “As a member of the Catholic Charities Board of Directors, I am greatly appreciative of the generosity and kindness of the Pastoral Center employees. A call came out from Catholic Charities for help and support and our Pastoral Center staff rose to the occasion with great enthusiasm.”
“Supporting parents who choose life is such an important part of our respect life efforts,” said Ellen Wayne, CEO of Catholic Charities. “We sincerely appreciate that our colleagues at the Pastoral Center, along with many parishes and schools across the diocese, so generously contributed baby items so that we can meet the needs of individuals who turn to us for assistance. This is a great example of our faith in action.”
Anyone who wasn’t able to donate items or contribute financially can still do so by contacting Birthline/Lifeline in Boynton Beach at 561-738-2060, West Palm Beach at 561-282-1467 or Fort Pierce at 772-241-5863. Monetary donations can be made online at www.ccdpb.org/get-involved/donate.html. To learn more about the work of Catholic Charities and its vital social service programs, visit www.ccdpb.org.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.