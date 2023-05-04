Donations to Walking with Moms in Need

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, third from left, poses April 28, 2023, with members of the diocesan pastoral staff and Catholic Charities holding some of the items being donated to families in need.

The call went out in March for donations of new and gently used baby items to help expectant mothers and struggling families through Catholic Charities’ Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Program. Benefactors in the Diocese of Palm Beach were encouraged to deliver the items during April as part of the Walking with Moms in Need campaign.

Employees at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Palm Beach Gardens heard the plea and responded with compassion and big hearts. Donated items included baby clothes, food, diapers and wipes, car seats, strollers, blankets, toys and bathing items were collected.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.