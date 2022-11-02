PLB Hispanic Ministry

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, standing right, addresses those who attended the annual meeting of priests who serve parishes with active Hispanic communities Oct. 27, 2022. Next to him is Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry.
Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, speaks during the Oct. 27, 2022, gathering of priests from parishes with active Hispanic communities in the Diocese of Palm Beach.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Priests from parishes with active Hispanic communities in the Diocese of Palm Beach met Oct. 27, 2022, with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and other diocesan leaders to learn about the latest ministry trends geared toward the growing Spanish-speaking population.

Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, welcomed pastors and/or parochial vicars from 15 of the 29 local parishes with Hispanic communities at the meeting in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola’s Family Life Center, and he introduced members of his diocesan pastoral team, which helps represent him in the parishes.

