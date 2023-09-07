Installation of Father Rodriguez

Father Nestor Rodriguez and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito distribute Communion during the pastor installation Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church in Boca Raton.
A young well-wisher congratulates Father Nestor Rodriguez on his installation as pastor of St. Joan of Arc in Parish in Boca Raton Sept. 3, 2023.

BOCA RATON  |  Exactly 30 years after his ordination to the priesthood, Father Nestor Rodriguez was installed as the pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the installation Mass Sept. 3, accompanied by many priests, deacons and parishioners from St. Joan and other parishes served through the years by Father Rodriguez.  

The bishop explained that the installation was an acclamation of an appointment already made. The formal letter of appointment was read by Patty Delaney, director of parish administration, as part of the installation ceremony before Father Rodriguez committed himself publicly to continue to carry out his role as priest and pastor.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito applauds after receiving Father Nestor Rodriguez's affirmative replies during his Sept. 3, 2023, installation Mass at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton.

