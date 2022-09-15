PLB Philip 2

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito pours holy oil on the new wooden altar in the rite of anointing Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Philip Benizi Church in Belle Glade.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito listens as Father Nobert Jean-Pierre accepts his role as pastor of St. Philip Benizi Parish in Belle Glade Sept. 10, 2022.

BELLE GLADE  |  In the first of two weekend ceremonies Sept. 10, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito formally installed Father Nobert Jean-Pierre as pastor of St. Philip Benizi Parish in Belle Glade. The bishop also consecrated a new wooden altar in the church during the Saturday vigil Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Barbarito called Father Jean-Pierre a wonderful, loving, dedicated priest.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks during the vigil Mass Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Philip Benizi Church in Belle Glade, where he installed its pastor and anointed a new altar.
The bishop meets the brothers, friends and other family members of Father Nobert Jean-Pierre following the Sept. 10, 2022, Mass at St. Philip Benizi Church in Belle Glade.

