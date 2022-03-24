FORT PIERCE | St. Anastasia Parish’s theater ministry will host three “Passion of Christ” performances Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, in the school auditorium, 401 S. 33rd St.
Re-enacting the last days of Christ’s earthly life, the Scripture-based play brings together St. Anastasia and San Juan Diego Centro families, who begin practicing for their roles in January and continue through the Lenten season. They spend more than 50 hours studying the word of God and rehearsing.
“Over the years, it’s become more than a ministry. The cast has become a family,” said Father Richard George, pastor of St. Anastasia. “The Passion Play provides an opportunity for the parish community to encounter the power of forgiveness and the unconditional love God has for his people.”
Daniel Scott plays Jesus as he endures Christ’s trial, suffering and death. It is a ministry that reaches beyond the boundaries of St. Anastasia Parish.
“It is an opportunity for our family to bring the Passion to people that may not get to experience it,” said Scott, whose three children, Clayton, Ashlyn and Graham, will appear in this year’s play.
The play, written and directed by Marie Kerr, has brought the Gospel to life for cast and audience members for more than 18 years. “It keeps us all mindful of the resurrection and what Jesus went through getting there,” Scott said.
Tickets for April 8 performance at 7 p.m. and the April 9 performances at 2 and 7 p.m. are available for $20 for adults and $10 for children at the parish office (772-461-2233) or at https://one.bidpal.net/passion/welcome.
