The Edith Stein Lay Carmelite community of St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton pose with Carmelite Father John Horan following a profession and investiture ceremony July 15, 2022.
Fathers Nicholas Zrallack, foreground, and Matthew DeGance, parochial vicar and pastor of St. Helen Parish, respectively, place scapulars around the neck of those enrolled in the brown scapular July 16, 2022, at the Vero Beach parish.

VERO BEACH  |  On the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, July 16, St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach held an investiture and enrollment to the brown scapular following the 8:30 a.m. Mass.  

The enrollment ceremony began with a welcome, a prayer and Gospel reading by Father Matthew DeGance, parochial administrator  of St. Helen. He explained the history of the brown scapular in layman’s terms.

