Steve Foley, president of St. Ambrose B.L.E.S.S. ministry in Deerfield Beach, guides volunteers from area Catholic churches in planting 3,000 pink and blue flags on Holy Redeemer Parish grounds July 9, 2022, in Palm City. The flags represent aborted babies killed in the United States every day.
PALM CITY | Knights of Columbus members and parish volunteers in the Diocese of Palm Beach and Archdiocese of Miami installed 3,000 pink and blue flags on the Holy Redeemer Parish grounds in Palm City July 9. The colorful flags represented “a voice for aborted babies.”
“The flags are a visual for the public to see to make an impact to honor the 3,000 babies that are aborted every day in the United States alone,” said Deacon Angel Rivera.
The St. Ambrose B.L.E.S.S. ministry team from Deerfield Beach was invited by Father Martin Dunne, Holy Redeemer parochial administrator, to bring their ministry and message to the parish.
Knights of Columbus from area parishes and Deacon Rivera, along with David Olio, St. Andrew parishioner and Martin County pro-life advocate, were instrumental in bringing the B.L.E.S.S. ministry to Martin County.
“Thanks to our pastor, Father Dunne, this day has happened,” Deacon Rivera said. “We are here to help any way we can to save an unborn baby.”
Members of Holy Redeemer Knights of Columbus Council 6241 spoke about the importance of pro-life issues for their organization.
Kevin Madden said, “Every child deserves a chance.”
Steven Foley, president of the St. Ambrose B.L.E.S.S. ministry, led the many volunteers in the “planting” of the colorful flags on the church grounds. He explained what the B.L.E.S.S. ministry is all about.
“B.L.E.S.S. stands for Believe, Educate, Legislate, Support and Supply. Three-thousand babies die every day in the U.S. That is what this whole theme is about,” he said. “Worldwide, 125,000 babies die every day, and 76 million babies die worldwide in a year. I saw this first at St. Helen, and we did the event at St. Ambrose last January.”
The St. Ambrose B.L.E.S.S. ministry’s mission states: “To develop a pro-life ministry to be advocates and pray for unborn children, educate for awareness, legislate for change, support mothers and fathers who are making the decision to choose life, and to offer support and help with the healing process for those that have made the difficult abortion decision in the past.”
The flags blowing in the wind have a message. The pink and blue flags are “a reminder to a lot of people and post-abortive people in counseling that, when they had the abortions, we want to make sure they know the message,” Foley said. “The message is ‘Jesus Forgives’ (blue flag) and ‘Abortion Kills Babies’ (pink flag).”
Kevin Sercia brought his toddler son to help with the installation of the pink and blue flags. “We are here to support life,” he said.
Holy Redeemer parishioner Sue Bradley said, “We are here to help any way we can to save an unborn baby.”
Her husband, Pat Bradley, said, “My wife brought me here today, but we are very pro-life.”
The flags had to be removed two weeks later for nearby utility work. For more information, call 772-286-4590. For details on the B.L.E.S.S. ministry, email BLESSministrySA@yahoo. com, on Facebook at B.L.E.S.S. St. Ambrose Ministry for Life or visit blessforlife.org. Contact Knights of Columbus Council 6241 at 772-286-7507 or visit www.kofc6241.org.
