Steve Foley, president of St. Ambrose B.L.E.S.S. ministry in Deerfield Beach, guides volunteers from area Catholic churches in planting 3,000 pink and blue flags on Holy Redeemer Parish grounds July 9, 2022, in Palm City. The flags represent aborted babies killed in the United States every day.

PALM CITY  |  Knights of Columbus members and parish volunteers in the Diocese of Palm Beach and Archdiocese of Miami installed 3,000 pink and blue flags on the Holy Redeemer Parish grounds in Palm City July 9. The colorful flags represented “a voice for aborted babies.”

“The flags are a visual for the public to see to make an impact to honor the 3,000 babies that are aborted every day in the United States alone,” said Deacon Angel Rivera.

