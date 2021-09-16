The faithful of St. Mary Parish in Pahokee gathered to celebrate the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother, the patroness of their church, Sept. 8, 2021.
The feast day celebration began with a Mariachi band singing “Happy Birthday (Feliz Cumpleaños)” before the precious jeweled icon, Our Lady of Bethlehem.
“Sept. 8 is a good time for the people to celebrate because the busy season in the sugarcane fields begins in October, so this is a good time to relax and celebrate,” said Father Juan Raúl Cárdenas, pastor of St. Mary. “You can feel the presence of Our Lady here and I think the icon plays an important role in our community. When we are in distress, that is when people turn to God. Many are praying for an end of this disease, COVID.”
Father John Mericantante, pastor emeritus of the Pahokee parish, concelebrated the Mass with Father Cárdenas.
“Our Lady of Bethlehem has taken on a special chore as a mother and that is to touch the hearts of all to come to her who has been so kind and humble to grace St. Mary Catholic Church, the ‘Bethlehem’ of the Diocese of Palm Beach, with her permanent presence and miraculous motherhood,” Father Mericantante said.
The beautiful icon, Our Lady of Bethlehem, depicts an image of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Christ child painted by a 16th century monk who, it is believed, was commissioned to paint the image for a wealthy Russian family, who later gilded the icon with precious jewels each time a prayer was answered.
The icon was donated to St. Mary by the late Edward Kahn, a World War II Jewish Holocaust survivor, owner of the House of Kahn Estate Jewelers in Palm Beach and Chicago, and friend of Father Mericantante.
Kahn had a hope that one day St. Mary would become a Marian shrine for all to worship. His family, especially his daughter, Tobina, adheres to that same hope today.
“Our Lady of Bethlehem came to Pahokee to the poorest and now wishes to be known throughout the world,” Father Mericantante said.
One woman who cleans St. Mary church every Friday believes that she experienced an answer to prayer while praying before the icon.
“My daughter was bleeding very heavily at the hospital while giving birth to my grandchild,” said Araceli Quezada. “I prayed on FaceTime with my daughter in the hospital before the icon. We prayed for the bleeding to stop. It stopped. I thank God and the Virgin Mary for that miracle.”
Another woman, Gicela, was thankful. “I adore the Virgin Mother. I prayed before the Virgin. I had a very large tumor removed and I have been told I am free of cancer.” The humble parish is rich in faith, which is apparent in the faithful’s reverence and love of God and the Blessed Virgin. Upon his installation as pastor in 2013, Father Cárdenas took up the mantle as the guardian of the icon.
For more info visit stmarysofpahokee.com. To support the icon’s preservation and general parish needs, donate online at osvhub.com/stmarysofpahokee/funds or by mail at St. Mary Parish, 1200 East Main Street, Pahokee, FL 33476. Due to COVID-19 liturgical precautions, the parish requests that all those interested in viewing the icon call 561-924-7305 to schedule an advance visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.