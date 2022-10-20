PLB FAtima 1

On Oct. 13, 2022, the 105th anniversary of the "miracle of the sun" in Fatima, Portugal, Father Dennis Gonzales, left, leads an outdoor procession honoring the Virgin Mary on the St. Vincent Ferrer Parish grounds in Delray Beach.
Father Dennis Gonzales, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, with children who participated in the Oct. 13, 2022, ceremony and procession honoring Our Lady of Fatima.

DELRAY BEACH  |  St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach marked the 105th anniversary of the sixth apparition in Fatima, Portugal, the “miracle of the sun,” Oct. 13, 2022, with a Mass, music, prayers, rosary and procession to honor Our Lady of Fatima, organized by the Legion of Mary.

Father Dennis Gonzales, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer, led the outdoor procession with Ted Vargas, the Legion of Mary treasurer, carrying a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. Following them were religious, clergy, a seminarian and families praying the rosary.

