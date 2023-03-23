St. Mary Pahokee

Many who attended the 90th anniverary Mass for St. Mary Parish in Pahokee March 13, 2023, are photographed afterward in the church with Father Juan Raúl Cárdenas, pastor, center right, and Father John Mericantante, pastor emeritus.

 ALEEN STANTON | FC

PAHOKEE  |  It was with joy and thanksgiving that St. Mary Parish in Pahokee marked its 90th anniversary March 13 with a Mass celebrated by Father Juan Raúl Cárdenas, pastor, and Father John Mericantante, pastor emeritus.

St. Mary Church, referred to by the parish as “Bethlehem of the Diocese of Palm Beach,” is home to the 16th-century Russian-jeweled icon of Our Lady of Bethlehem, where many visitors come on pilgrimages. Father Mericantante said, “When I first came here in 1993, it reminded me of Bethlehem.”

St. Mary Pahokee

Outside St. Mary Church in Pahokee are Father Juan Raúl Cárdenas and Father John Mericantante as they stand behind a statue of St. Francis of Assisi.

