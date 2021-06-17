St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will host a flea market, June 26, 2021 from 8 a.m. - noon in the parish parking lot. Proceeds will go towards the church’s building fund.
Do you have treasures that you want to sell? New or gently used items you wish to find a new home for? Handmade jewelry, soaps, or crafts? Do you sell Avon, Tupperware, Pampered Chef or similar products? To reserve a vendor booth for $20, contact the parish office at seton@steasparish.org or 772-336-0282. Vendor registration is limited to 40 tables.
Each vendor is responsible for bringing their own table, setting up, pricing items and breaking down their booth. The parish requests that a minimum of 25% of proceeds be donated to the SEAS Building Fund.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church is located at 930 SW Tunis Avenue, Port St. Lucie.
