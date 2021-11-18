FORT PIERCE | National Vocation Awareness Week, Nov. 7-13, was a busy one for Father Daniel Daza-Jaller and his team. As director of the Office of Vocations and Seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach, he presided over several events to spotlight the role God plays when people discern a vocation, especially choosing to be a priest, permanent deacon or consecrated religious woman or man.
Presentations during the week included: a Fiat Fest that included a Mass and dinner for students in sixth through 12th grades; five Holy Hours for vocations; a Theology on Tap gathering that featured a panel of speakers talking about their vocations; and a vocations awareness weekend in Miami.
The Theology on Tap session Nov. 10, 2021, was at Sailfish Brewing Co. in Fort Pierce. The panel members included Father Daza-Jaller and two women who serve in his diocesan office: Sister of the Most Holy Soul of Christ Jadwiga Drapala, who is coordinator of women’s vocations; and Simi Sahu, a consecrated virgin for the diocese and associate director of vocations and seminarians. Other panelists included married couple Bob and Loretta Barnes of St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie.
Theology on Tap is a speaker series that takes place at local pubs and eateries, focusing on a wide range of Catholic topics that connect with the lives of young adults. Father Daza-Jaller said he spoke a year ago to the Fort Pierce group about how to discern a vocation. This year, he wanted to delve a little deeper into the motivations and challenges involved in choosing God’s will.
The theme for the evening – and for the entire week – was “The joyful call to sacrificial love,” he said. Each speaker touched on that theme. After they spoke, panelists answered questions that were submitted by attendees.
GO OUTSIDE YOURSELF TO DO FOR GOD
The overarching reality of choosing a life that seeks to serve God is that we are urged to go outside ourselves, Father Daza-Jaller said. When it comes to serving the church as a priest, permanent deacon, consecrated religious or married person, those vocations aren’t as much focused on “me” but on our relationship with God and others.
In Scripture, he said, we learn that it is more blessed to give than to receive. If you give yourself, that’s where more joy and happiness are. In terms of discovering a vocation, the emphasis is on where God is calling you to give yourself more fully, recognizing that each vocation requires you to give yourself in a different way, Father Daza-Jaller said.
He talked of a conversation he had this summer with a nun who was counseling a man who was unsure about staying in the seminary or possibly someday getting married. She said each time he talked about married life he focused on how it would serve him as a husband and father.
“But when he spoke about priesthood, everything that he liked about priesthood was outward-oriented, about these things I get to do for other people, these things I get to do for God,” said Father Daza-Jaller, repeating what the nun told him.
“When it comes to pursuing our vocation, wanting to know a vocation: is it me-centered, or what is it that I want, what is it that is going to please me at each and every moment of my day?” he said. “Or is it seeking how can I serve God best? How can I give my life to God and for others as well?”
Father Daza-Jaller spoke a lot about the hierarchy of desires: how some desires are higher than others. One of the greatest desires that all people should have a relationship with God, he said. It is God’s will to have us in total relationship with him, which must be what heaven is like.
He admitted when he entered the seminary, his goal was not to become a priest. “I could see myself doing it. I was OK with the idea of becoming a priest, but it wasn’t really a desire,” Father Daza-Jaller said. “That can sound kind of clueless. Why would I go to seminary to do something I didn’t want to do? But deeper down I knew that even though I had these desires to have a family, to be married and so on and so forth, I also recognized there was a bigger desire in me to do God’s will.”
He said the greater desire for him to do God’s will won out over his lesser desire to be married. By surrendering to God’s will, he was given the grace to become a priest.
GIVE YOURSELF TO OTHERS AND RECEIVE JOY
Picking up on the theme of sacrificial love, Sister Drapala said her childhood desire was to become a professional model or dancer. But when a consecrated religious-order priest, who was a missionary in Africa, visited her parish in Poland, she noticed the joy with which he expressed himself.
“It wasn’t about what he said or how he said it, but it was something deep down,” she said. “At that moment, I wanted that joy he had because I knew for sure I didn’t have it.”
Her desire to become a model or dancer faded away because she was focused on something bigger, Sister Drapala said. She began to search out consecrated religious communities and pray more.
She had three requirements for joining a community: the sisters should wear long habits, since she liked long dresses; serve in Africa; and profess the name of Jesus in their name. It was hard to find communities that had all three, she said.
Sister Drapala said she attended a vocations event with a friend who was interested in joining a religious community, but the friend didn’t want to go alone. “For me, it was my first occasion to see how the sisters lived because I knew only from TV,” she said. The Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ perfectly fit the three aspects she was looking for.
At one point in her religious life, Sister Drapala said she experienced a crisis and questioned her future ministry. She was advised to go on a retreat, where she received the help she needed to continue in religious life.
On the retreat, a priest told her she needed to begin serving others. Being shy and introverted, Sister Drapala said it was outside of her comfort zone, but she began helping the elderly sisters in her community with small tasks. Assisting them took her mind off her own problems and built strong friendships with the other sisters, she said.
“I learned that the more I give myself to others, went out of myself, the more joy I received,” Sister Drapala added.
Later, when she was assigned to teach children, Sister Drapala told her superior that she would go, but she didn’t like children. Growing up the oldest of four children, she grew to resent caring for children. But now, after teaching for many years in Poland and at St. Joseph School in Stuart, she loves children.
Modern society tells you to seek what makes you happy and fulfills you, she said. “I’m fulfilling myself by giving myself away, and sometimes doing the things I don’t like.”
“This is what God does. He does miracles if you say yes and you trust him,” Sister Drapala said.
DISCOVERING THE CREATIVITY OF GOD’S LOVE
As one of less than 300 consecrated virgins in the United States, Sahu touched on the meaning of sacrifice in her life.
“Perhaps the greatest sacrifice for me was over time discovering that my vocation was actually to be in the world and not to leave it,” she said. “Not just to enter into it and go back, but actually to remain in the world. So that was a bit of a challenge for me.”
The daughter of a Hindu father and Catholic mother, Sahu said she had a desire and expectation to fall in love and marry a man of Indian descent and have children. But as she grew in maturity in her Catholic faith, she learned about the long tradition of consecrated virgins in the church that was rekindled after the Second Vatican Council.
People on airplanes sometimes notice the wedding ring Sahu wears and ask about her husband. She tells them her story and about the ring that Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito placed on her hand at her consecration to the Diocese of Palm Beach. She knows it’s confusing to most people.
“When I’m in the world, I’m not called to be in the world because I don’t want to be in a convent,” Sahu said. “I’m not called to be in the world because I don’t want to be married. I’m called to be in the world to love the world the way that God loves the world, and that’s the creativity of love that the Lord has called me into.”
Sahu said it has been a gift to work with Sister Drapala and Father Daza-Jaller. She is able to use the accounting skills she learned in college and corporate America. God has brought these things together in a life for which she is deeply grateful.
“A vocation’s actually a call to an adventure, kind of like what Sister was saying, sometimes to the things we’re most scared of. But actually the Lord wants to give us so much more than that,” Sahu said.
MARRIED LIFE IS SACRIFICIAL, TOO
Rounding out the vocations panel was the married couple. Bob and Loretta Barnes have been married 31 years after meeting through an advertisement that he ran in a newspaper. They both had been married previously and now have a blended family of four adult children.
Their biggest challenge has been communicating, said Loretta, longtime youth minister at St. Lucie Parish. Also, Bob was raised in the generation that expected the husband to be the main breadwinner and for the wife to handle the chores at home.
“Is marriage sacrificial? Uh-hm. Yes, it is. We have grown into it,” she said.
They stressed “give and take” is required for a successful marriage. She does things that he likes and he does things that he knows she likes, Bob and Loretta said.
“He sacrifices a lot for me, too,” Loretta added. “I have health issues, and for a while there I was having to go to the hospital. He was there with me, supportive and positive. He would just come and sit with me.”
For more information on vocations in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/ or email pbvocations@diocesepb.org. You can follow the office on Facebook @Palm Beach Vocations and on Instagram @pbvocations. For details on Theology on Tap in Fort Pierce, email Rachel Sparks at r_sparks90@hotmail.com or visit Facebook at @TreasureCoastTOT.
