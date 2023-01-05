A Rachel’s Vineyard healing retreat offers an opportunity to enter the grieving process and identify ways abortion or miscarriage may have affected individuals or their loved ones. The next retreat is set for Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15.
Discussions, spiritual exercises, prayer and reflection, combined with the sacrament of reconciliation, a memorial service and Mass, will help heal past wounds. Men and women are invited, and participation is confidential.
Pre-registration is required. Contact Donna Gardner, Rachel’s Vineyard coordinator, at 561-602-4778. Learn more at www.rachelsvineyard.com.
Pray for the end of abortion
The faithful are invited to join Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito in praying for an end to abortion and all attacks on human life during events Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, in West Palm Beach.
The bishop is set to reflect on all 20 mysteries of the rosary Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the historic Palm Beach County Courthouse, 300 N. Dixie Highway. Students from Cardinal Newman High School will help lead the prayers.
Those interested in participating are being directed to park their vehicles at metered street spaces or in parking lots/garages nearby, on Fourth, Third or First streets.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Bishop Barbarito will celebrate a 10 a.m. Mass for the unborn at Mary Immaculate Church, 390 S. Sequoia Drive.
After the liturgy, he will lead a Eucharistic procession starting at Birthline/Lifeline’s Miracle House, 3115 45th St., to the nearby abortion facility.
For more information on the events, contact the Respect Life ministry of Catholic Charities at 561-360-3330 or email dherbst@ccdpb.org.
