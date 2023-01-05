Rachel’s Vineyard retreat set for Jan. 13-15

A Rachel’s Vineyard healing retreat offers an opportunity to enter the grieving process and identify ways abortion or miscarriage may have affected individuals or their loved ones. The next retreat is set for Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.