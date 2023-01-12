Confirmation in Highland Beach

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks to the confirmandi of St. Lucy Parish Jan. 8, 2023. Father D. Brian Horgan, pastor, welcomed Bishop Barbarito to the Highland Beach parish for the confirmation of 20 young adults.

 

