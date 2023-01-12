Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks to the confirmandi of St. Lucy Parish Jan. 8, 2023. Father D. Brian Horgan, pastor, welcomed Bishop Barbarito to the Highland Beach parish for the confirmation of 20 young adults.
A Marriage Tune-Up, sponsored by the Diocese of Palm Beach, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, to help couples rekindle the joys of marriage and the excitement from when they were dating.
The one-day seminar is set for 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 2555 N.E. Savannah Road in Jensen Beach. Meals and refreshments, including continental breakfast served at 8 a.m., will be provided. Mention any dietary restrictions when registering.
The main speakers will be Deacon Louie Romero, diocesan marriage ministry coordinator, and his wife, Leona Romero. The cost is $100 per couple. Register by visiting https://marriagetuneup.eventbrite.com.
Holy Hours for Vocations
A 2023 monthly series of Holy Hours for Vocations at the three Vero Beach parishes will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. John of the Cross Church, 7550 26th St. The subsequent places, dates and times are:
Sunday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m., St. Helen Church, 2085 Tallahassee Ave.; Tuesday, March 21, 5-6 p.m., Holy Cross, 2506 Highway A1A; Friday, April 21, 5-6 p.m., St. John of the Cross; Sunday, May 28, 6-7 p.m., St. Helen; Tuesday, June 20, 5-6 p.m., Holy Cross; Friday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., St. John of the Cross; Sunday, Aug. 27, 6-7 p.m., St. Helen; Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5-6 p.m., Holy Cross; Friday, Oct. 20, 5-6 p.m., St. John of the Cross; Sunday, Nov. 26, 6-7 p.m., St. Helen; and Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5-6 p.m., Holy Cross.
Anyone interested in praying for the growth and vitality of vocations in the Diocese of Palm Beach is invited to any or all of the Holy Hours. For information, contact Maxine Gallagher at 401-297-8098 or trinitymg517@gmail.com or Laura Lewis at 772-567-5129 or llewis@sthelenvero.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.