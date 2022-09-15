Bishop Silvio José Baéz of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary speaks about Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre, patroness of Cuba, during a Mass Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito was the main celebrant at the liturgy for the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito gives his homily during Mass Sept. 9, 2022, at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach. Principal Wesley Logsdon and Christian Brother Thomas Zoppo, president, welcomed the bishop, who also commissioned student lectors and extraordinary ministers of holy Communion at the liturgy.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito accepts the offertory gifts during his annual Mass for the start of the school year Sept. 8, 2022, at St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton. He was welcomed by Principal Edward Bernot and Christian Brother Daniel Aubin, school president. It was the first time in three years that all students were able to celebrate the liturgy with the bishop.
