Opposing the death penalty
Award luncheon set for Mar. 23
The Catholic Charities Interfaith Health and Wellness program will have its spring awards luncheon at noon Thursday, March 23, at the National Croquet Center, 700 Florida Mango Road in West Palm Beach. A silent auction will start at 11:30 a.m.
Those being honored at the event include Martha Ahr, with the Mother Teresa Award; the Frank J. Lewis Family Foundation, with the Pope Francis Award; and the St. Bernadette nurse team, with the Faith Community Nurse of the Year Award. The luncheon’s guest speaker will be Phyllis King, dean of the Palm Beach Atlantic University School of Nursing.
Interfaith Health and Wellness is committed to the education of registered nurses who serve communities through affiliation with churches, temples, mosques and other faith-based initiatives, and works to promote whole-person care of the body, mind and spirit.
The program envisions faith-based communities where all individuals, across boundaries and diverse populations, have access to health care s and basic support services, irrespective of religious affiliations, age or income, to positively impact individual and community wellness.
The donation to attend is $125. Those interested in sponsorships or tickets for the event are asked to respond by Friday, March 10, by visiting www.ccdpb.org/news/events.html/event/2023/03/23/interfaith-health-wellness-annual-awards-luncheon/421612, calling 561-345-2000, ext. 256, or emailing wellness@ccdpb.org.
No One Buried Alone service
The cremated remains of 83 souls were committed to God’s mercy during a No One Buried Alone compassion service Feb. 25 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. Father Gabriel Ghanoum, director of palliative and spiritual care at HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis and leader of the No One Buried Alone ministry, presided at the service in the cemetery’s outdoor chapel. Those who were buried include six babies and one married couple. In the 12 years since the No One Buried Alone ministry began, 2,602 urns containing cremains have been interred in nine crypts at the cemetery, thanks to the efforts of the Palm Beach County Department of Human Services, Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery and the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Since 2011, Father Ghanoum has claimed the remains of miscarried and stillborn babies, children and adults of all ages, races and religious affiliations, from various funeral homes, and has seen to their proper burial. For more information about the cemetery and the No One Buried Alone ministry, including how to offer financial support, visit https://ourqueen.org/no-one-buried-alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.