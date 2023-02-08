Field day at All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter on Feb. 1, 2023, during Catholic Schools Week gave students a chance for fun and games. All across the Diocese of Palm Beach, the week’s events aimed to embody the “Communities of Faith, Excellence and Service” that are Catholic schools.
Students, staff and friends from Cardinal Newman High School and St. Clare Catholic School packed 60,000 meals Feb. 4, 2023, for Cross Catholic Outreach in the Cardinal Newman gymnasium in West Palm Beach. The food is destined for overseas missions supported by Cross Catholic Outreach, which is based in Boca Raton.
The first Thursday night Eucharist holy hours in a series presented by the Office of Hispanic Ministry began Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Church in Stuart (shown here), with Father Daniel Daza-Jaller presiding, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Fellsmere. The next holy hour is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Holy Cross Church, 15939 S.W. 150th St. in Indiantown. Learn more about the series of holy hours by visiting https://tinyurl.com/73tym68f.
Women and men religious serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach prayed with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito before the Blessed Sacrament and renewed their vows of poverty, chastity and obedience Feb. 5, 2023, for World Day for Consecrated Life at Mary Immaculate Church in West Palm Beach. The bishop thanked them for continuing their many years of service to God’s people.
Meals for missions
Holy hours
Renewal of vows
