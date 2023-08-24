The Chair

Promotional flyer for "The Chair," featuring Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and the Diocese of Palm Beach

Diocese celebrates deacons

On Aug. 10, the feast of St. Lawrence, patron of deacons, the permanent deacons of the Diocese of Palm Beach gathered to renew their diaconal vows and celebrate milestone years of service. The deacons and their wives enjoyed Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, followed by a special dinner in the parish Family Life Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.