On Aug. 10, the feast of St. Lawrence, patron of deacons, the permanent deacons of the Diocese of Palm Beach gathered to renew their diaconal vows and celebrate milestone years of service. The deacons and their wives enjoyed Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, followed by a special dinner in the parish Family Life Center.
Marking 15 years are Deacon Joe O’Connell, Deacon William Ferguson, Deacon Miguel Muñoz, Deacon Stephen Scienzo and Deacon Martin Serraes. With 10 years are Deacon Dennis Beauregard, Deacon Pedro Del Valle, Deacon Serge Dube and Deacon Henry Farinas, and celebrating five years are Deacon Martin Sandigo and Deacon David Zanotelli.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is set to ordain two new permanent deacons for the diocese — Sandi Martinez and Benny Matos — at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the cathedral.
Conference to focus on love and worship
Women of the Diocese of Palm Beach are invited to a day of inspiration, connection and worship at the 2023 Women’s Encounter, “Called by Name: Made for Love,” Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Lucie Parish, 280 S.W. Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
The day will begin with 8 a.m. Mass and include opportunities for Eucharistic adoration and the sacrament of penance. The speaker will be Jen Settle, director of ongoing formation for the Theology of the Body Institute, which is dedicated to spreading St. John Paul II’s teachings on theology of the body.
Settle, who became a consecrated virgin in 2017, holds bachelor’s and master’s degree in theology and parish ministry from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. A resident of Orlando, she is the co-author of “Consecration to Jesus through St. Joseph: An Integrated Look at the Holy Family.”
“The Chair,” a video series highlighting America’s dioceses, bishops and cathedrals, features a 24-minute episode on the Diocese of Palm Beach and the ministry of Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. The entire DeSales Media series, which explores the rich fabric and diversity of the Catholic Church through the eyes of local bishops, can be viewed online for free.
