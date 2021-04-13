World Day of Prayer for Vocations
April 25, 2021, marks the 58th anniversary of World Day of Prayer for Vocations, also known as Good Shepherd Sunday. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stated that the purpose of World Day of Prayer for Vocations is to publicly fulfill the Lord’s instruction to, “Pray the Lord of the harvest to send laborers into his harvest” (Mt 9:38; Lk 10:2).
The conference describes this World Day of Prayer as an affirmation of “the primacy of faith and grace in all that concerns vocations to the priesthood and to the consecrated life. While appreciating all vocations, the Church concentrates its attention this day on vocations to the ordained ministries (priesthood and diaconate), consecrated life in all its forms (male and female religious life, societies of apostolic life, consecrated virginity), secular institutes in their diversity of services and membership and to the missionary life.”
The Office of Vocations and Seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach will participate in this world-wide celebration of vocations with the following events, each held at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens:
• Vocations Holy Hour, April 25, 2021, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Good Shepherd Sunday Mass, April 25, 2021. 5-6 p.m.
• Vocations Harvest Dinner, April 25, 2021, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Learn more about the priesthood and hear the stories of priests in the diocese at the Vocations Harvest Dinner. This evening will feature prayer, a shared meal, conversation and a question and answer session. It is open to young men ages 15 to 35. R.S.V.P. to vocations@diocesepb.org or call 561-775-9556 by April 16. All events are following CDC protocol and COVID-19 precautions.
Luncheons 4 Life
The next session of Luncheons 4 Life will be held April 27, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seasons 52, located at 11611 Ellison Wilson Road, Palm Beach Gardens. Luncheons 4 Life brings together life-affirming organizations and caring individuals to provide witness to the pro-life cause over a meal to end the demand for abortion in the greater Palm Beach County area. Pro-life topics discussed include the abortion pill reversal care, pregnancy care centers, crisis maternity homes, adoption and foster care placement, abstinence ministries, support after abortion counseling and sidewalk advocacy teams. The purpose of Luncheons 4 Life is to open communication channels among participants through a grass roots, person-to-person networking process.
The guest speaker for the April 27 event is Antoinette Weisz, founder of My Ashes to Beauty, her abortion recovery and healing support group. There is no cost for the luncheon. Afterwards is an open discussion to share their pro-life thoughts, comments, and/or life story. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for registration and social networking, guests are asked to be seated by 11:45 a.m. This is a networking event, so business cards and literature from various organizations are welcome. Social distancing and facial covering are required as per Palm Beach County COVID-19 guidelines.
Reservations are required and can only be made online through Eventbrite — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luncheons-4-life-palm-beach-county-area-is-back-and-youre-invited-registration-147900531471. For information or questions, call Paul Herron, event coordinator, at 321-626-5639.
Walking with Moms in Need: a year of service
The Walking with Moms in Need campaign is a year-long service effort for the community to walk in the shoes of local pregnant and parenting women in need. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach and the Respect Life Ministry will be reaching out to help moms throughout the five-county area. Faithful throughout the diocese can help pregnant and parenting moms by supporting pregnancy care centers and maternity homes in the community. Currently, pregnancy and childcare programs are seeking diaper donations of newborn and sizes 1 through 6 and baby wipes throughout May. Contact the Respect Life Office at 561-360-3330 with any questions concerning drop off or pick up. Check with your parish for participation. Donation drop off locations include:
• Birthline/Lifeline, 212 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach
• Birthline/Lifeline (Miracle House), 3115 45th Street, West Palm Beach
• Catholic Charities/St. Francis Center, 100 W. 20th Street, Riviera Beach
• Catholic Charities/St. Mary’s, 1200 E. Main Street, Pahokee
• Pregnancy Care Center, 1119 Delaware Ave., Fort Pierce
• Mary’s Home, 1033 E. 14th Street, Stuart
• A Caring Center for Women, 1986 31st Ave., Vero Beach
Catholic Charities monthly food giveaway
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach is organizing a drive-thru food distribution on second Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the St. Francis Center, located at 100 W. 20th Street in Riviera Beach. No appointment or registration necessary. For more information, contact Sara Haas at shaas@ccdpb.org or call 561-360-3329.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach is also seeking donations of new or gently used clothing and hygiene items to better serve its program clients. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Francis Center, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the past three months, Catholic Charities has given out 337 bags of donated clothing and 400 bags of food.