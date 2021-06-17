Port St. Lucie | Faithful within the Diocese of Palm Beach attended a seminar on St. Pio of Pietrelcina that was held at Holy Family Church in Port St. Lucie, June 10, 2021. The seminar’s focus was on Padre Pio’s prayer for healing and the saint’s six steps for spiritual growth and holiness.
Father Cyrus Gallagher, a Franciscan Capuchin priest from Colorado Springs, celebrated Mass, heard confessions and led the seminar on the beloved saint.
“Brothers and sisters, every reading from Scripture is our story, and that’s why Padre Pio said to get into the Scriptures at least once a day and allow the Gospel to tell you your story. That is so important,” said Father Gallagher in his homily.
Father Gallagher also spoke about the saint’s early years as a priest. “Padre Pio wanted to tie himself with the Lord Jesus, as our brother St. Francis of Assisi. He would go into the choir loft looking at the Blessed Sacrament where there was a crucifix. He began to feel the stigmata and in 1919 his wounds of the stigmata appeared.”
Vita Rokaw, a parishioner from St. Helen Church in Vero Beach, traveled over an hour just to attend the seminar. “I know that Padre Pio suffered with the stigmata for 40 years of his life and I felt led most recently to learn more about him. This is my next step in coming closer to Christ.”
Geraldine Soto brought her two children, Daniel and Isabel, with her. “I have a devotion to Padre Pio. He was an incredible priest. I want my children to know the saints so that at any time they can ask for their intercession.”
Father Gallagher’s presentation focused on Padre Pio’s six guidelines for a spiritual life to holiness: daily Mass and communion; regular confession; mid-day examen of virtues; evening examen of conscience; daily spiritual reading; and mental prayer twice daily.
“Daily Mass and communion—the Eucharist—is most important,” said Father Gallagher. “Go to confession once a month, whether you need it or not, because confession is really focused on the Lord’s mercy, not so much our sins.”
Following the explanation of the six points, the Capuchin priest led the faithful in Padre Pio’s prayer for healing; to unbind a difficult situation or for emotional, spiritual and physical healing.
“Be not afraid. Padre Pio recognized that the closer you get to Jesus, the closer you get to one another.”
Fred Daniels, the Grand Knight of the Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council 12159, said,“This was fantastic, wonderful. I am going to pray Padre Pio’s healing prayer for someone I know who really needs it.”
Diane Salas, a parishioner from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Port St. Lucie, attended the seminar with her two sons, Michael and Gabriel. The Salas family shared that they have had a long-time devotion to Padre Pio, and they attribute overcoming many obstacles in their lives to the saint.
Diane said, “I am a two-time cancer survivor, and I am still here. My son Gabriel is autistic and was told he would never amount to anything, but he just graduated from high school and is going to a night college program at Keiser.”
Her son Michael was jubilant. “Padre Pio has brought me an extreme amount of hope and faith to my body, mind and spirit.”
To learn more about the spiritual offerings at Holy Family Church, visit holyfamilyccpsl.com or call 772-335-2385. Follow the parish on Facebook and YouTube @HolyFamilyCCPSLFL.
