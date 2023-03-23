Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We are approaching the final days of the season of Lent as we celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Lent on March 26. This Sunday begins what used to be referred to as Passiontide and is the Sunday when the practice of covering crosses and images in the church edifice takes place through Holy Week. The Monday of the fifth week of Lent begins the use of the Passion prefaces for Mass, which continue until Holy Thursday. 

I have reflected, in these columns during Lent, that the season of Lent is an appropriate time to be silent and to listen to the Lord, especially as He speaks to us in the Scriptures and in so many other ways. With many distracting voices around us, it is important to listen to the one who truly makes a difference in our lives. As we begin the days leading to the celebration of the Lord’s Passion, it is well for us to look to the one who spoke most eloquently through her silence, Mary. This is especially true as she stood beneath the cross on the first Good Friday. She can appropriately be referred to as “Our Lady of Lent.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.