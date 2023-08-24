Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Every summer the Knights of Columbus have an Annual Supreme Convention in some part of the country. It is a major event for the Knights to which all bishops are invited. This year, from Aug. 1-3, 2023, the Diocese of Orlando hosted this convention, and we were privileged to have this 141st convention in the state of Florida. We welcome the Knights and thank them for who they are and what they do.

The Knights of Columbus are an important fraternity within the life of the Church and of our diocese. The Knights of Columbus were founded in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut, and the order has grown into the largest organization of Catholic laymen in the world. Father Michael McGivney was beatified on Oct. 31, 2020, and we continue to pray for and support the process of his canonization as a saint. The Knights of Columbus are organized under a Supreme Knight, with an executive board and Supreme Council, located in New Haven, and a number of state and local councils as we have here in Florida and the Diocese of Palm Beach.

