FORT PIERCE | Carrying on the tradition of the Catholic Church and its charities to be a beacon to serve people around the world, Notre Dame Mission has been serving and ministering to the Hispanic, Anglo and African American communities.
Now, the mission located in Fort Pierce is working to help alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people. Father Yves Geffrard, mission administrator, is leading the effort. He is working with organizations such as Faith in Action to coordinate with the U.S. government to find a lasting solution for Haiti.
“Pauline Jean Simon, Notre Dame parishioner, has been very involved in the Association of Haitians Living in the U.S. for the Development of Haiti,” he said.
In 2010, a massive 7.0 earthquake in Port-au-Prince devastated the island, killing more than 200,000 people. On Aug. 14 this year, Nippes, Les Cayes, was hit with a 7.2 earthquake, causing an estimated 2,200 fatalities.
Haiti has suffered from assassinations, earthquakes, hurricanes, corruption, gang violence, kidnappings and famine. After the nation’s president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated July 7, 2021, Ariel Henry serves as its leader.
Father Geffrard said according to UNICEF, about 40 percent of the Haitian population are in famine. Following the assassination of Moise, Father Geffrard wrote to the “Haitian Times.” In his letter, he stated, “This government must tackle the insecurity and the famine that impacts more than 40 percent of the Haitian population. This will be for our future leaders, a service, a mission to help the country rise up again.”
“(Haiti has) had a lot of kidnappings and people, most of them, won’t be able to have a meal on their table and it is a horrible situation,” he added. “Despite the political crisis, there is as well a social crisis and now a psychological crisis in Haiti. The businesses are closed, but the Haitian people believe that something will work out because of their faith in God. They still go to church and still go to pray. They don’t give up on their faith.”
Father Geffrard believes without the help from the international community, Haiti will not be able to move forward. Notre Dame Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Camy Benois said, “Haiti has nothing from the donations of the 2010 earthquake. Everybody is asking, where is that money? Where is the channel between the donations for the earthquake and what the people in Haiti have?”
Father Geffrard explained how he feels local parishioners can help. “What Catholics can do is give monetary donations to help the Haitian people. They can send it directly to Notre Dame, and we will send it to Caritas Diocesaine Sud (Catholic Charities) in Les Cayes, Haiti. The bishop of the Diocese of Les Cayes, Cardinal Chibly Langlois, will know what to do with the donations.”
For the time being, Notre Dame is collecting items for immediate help, such as water, food, mattresses, tents, toothpaste and shampoos.
“We will send the items to the Diocese of Les Cayes, but they need as well monetary donations for the reconstruction of schools, churches and rectories destroyed by the earthquake,” Father Geffrard said.
Father Geffrard said that Pope Francis is encouraging the international community to come to the aid of the Haitian people.
“I have been working with Launay Saturné, president of the Haitian Conference of Bishops, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cap-Haitian, to see in what way the church can use its prophetic voice to alleviate the sufferings of the Haitians,” he said.
For information on how you can help, email NotreDameCatholicMission@hotmail.com or call 772-466-9617.
