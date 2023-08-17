Notre Dame Mission

Summer campers perform a traditional Haitian liturgical dance at the Mass, which commemorated the 28th anniversary of the Notre Dame Catholic Mission Aug. 13, 2023.
The Notre Dame Catholic Mission summer campers process to the altar dressed in typical work clothes and carrying their gifts during the Mass Aug. 13, 2023, commemorating the end of the youth camp and 28th anniversary of the mission.

FORT PIERCE  |  Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at a Mass Aug. 13, 2023, celebrating Notre Dame Catholic Mission’s 28th anniversary of service and ministry to the Haitian community. The liturgy, in Creole and English, included a children’s procession, liturgical dance and rousing music.

Besides the anniversary, the Mass also marked the end of the summer youth camp that began in mid-June, officially ending Aug. 15, the feast day of the patroness of Notre Dame, the solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. A reception was held afterward in the social hall.

The offertory gifts are presented to Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at the mission church in Fort Pierce during the Aug. 13, 2023, liturgy commemorating the end of the youth camp and 28th anniversary of the mission.
Girls pray during the Notre Dame Catholic Mission Mass in Fort Pierce Aug. 13, 2023, which commemorated the 28th anniversary of the Notre Dame Catholic Mission.

