Delray Beach | After seven months of being unable to host fellowship activities on church grounds, St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach reunited for an outdoor Night of Praise, Nov. 20.
“We needed to do something to bring fellowship and hope to others, even if it was simply 90 minutes of music,” said Cheryl Deneen, parish director of Youth Ministry. “People were ready for something. It has been a very challenging year for many, of all ages.”
With a little creativity, Deneen was able to plan a musical event that kept all attendees socially distanced on St. Vincent Ferrer School’s field. The 75 people in attendance spread out across the field in lawn chairs and blankets, and others remained in their cars in the adjacent parking lot with the windows rolled down. All enjoyed the evening’s featured musical act, Dash, a Christian youth band whose roots began in the St. Vincent Ferrer Parish youth group.
Cheryl shared that her husband Jerry, who is a drummer and core mentor for the youth group, formed a contemporary Christian youth band in 2016. He invited youth group members and musicians Tanner Collins, guitarist, and Pablo Falcone, bassist, to join the band. Later Genna R. and Maria Jose C., also youth group teens, joined as vocalists.
Dash played several St. Vincent Ferrer events from 2016 to 2019 until four of the band members moved away, graduated or went on to pursue other endeavors. Collins and Falcone joined a secular band together and toured the U.S. in 2019, until COVID-19 put a halt to their plans.
It was a blessing for both the young touring musicians, Cheryl and Jerry Deneen that they found a mutual purpose through Night of Praise.
“When Jerry and I decided to plan Night of Praise, our first calls for musicians went to our youth group alumni, Tanner and Pablo. They immediately said ‘yes!’ That is every youth leader’s prayer, to have your youth group teens grow up into willing servants of Christ,” said Cheryl.
“What better way to give back to God than to use the gifts he gave me? My goal of the night was to spread good music to good people and fill them with the Holy Spirit. I think the band accomplished that,” said Collins.
The couple then invited Brianna Tejada, a current teen in the youth group and member of the St. Vincent Ferrer Parish choir, to add her vocal talents to the band.
Tejada said she joined the band for Night of Praise because she “loves singing and wanted to share it with other people, especially God.”
Jerry also reached out to a friend and member of the St. Mark Parish choir in Boynton Beach. Being unable to commit, his friend suggested Peggy Salamone and Tony Pierone, fellow Christians at a local church in Palm Beach County.
Cheryl said that Peggy and Tony “loved the idea of serving Jesus in this capacity.”
She continued, “From the start, we realized our love for Christ and willingness to serve was mutual, no matter what Christian denomination we were. During the three months of practices leading up to Night of Praise, we prayed together and shared our faith journeys and testimonies. Once strangers, Catholic or otherwise, we all knew and agreed that our God is an awesome God; children of Christ with a common bond.”
At the event, Msgr. Thomas Skindeleski, pastor, opened with prayer and Deacon Frank Ivonine gave a short talk and proclaimed Psalm 66. Cheryl mentioned that several onlookers came out of their near-by homes, and others taking an evening walk or bike ride stopped and stood outside the fence to enjoy the event. Glow bracelets were handed out to children and the audience raised their hands in praise as they clapped and sang along.
Vicki Chung, who attended the event, said, “I thought it would be an awesome opportunity to have some worship and praise during a time when the Church needs to come together in fellowship, and we need to bring the light of Christ to each other. It was refreshing to come together and praise God, thanking him for all the big things and little things in life.”
Parishioners from neighboring churches such as St. Marks and St. Joan of Arc visited the Delray Beach parish for the event, including a strong turnout from the St. Vincent Ferrer School community. Others from outside the local faith community also brought their families and friends.
Cloe, a 14 year old student who mentioned that she was not Catholic but a lover of Christian music, stated, “I listen to contemporary Christian music in the car with my mom sometimes and my family thought it would be a fun experience during a tough time with COVID-19. Night of Praise made me feel happy and reminded my how much God loves me.”
“We needed this as a community, a Church,” said Cheryl. “We missed the fellowship we once had at a very active parish. We were reminded that to God, nothing is impossible. We’ll get through this, stronger and better.” n
To learn more about St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church and School, visit stvincentferrer.com or call 561-276-6892. Follow the parish and school on Facebook and Instagram @SVFVikings.