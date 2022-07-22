WELLINGTON | The Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Permanent Deacon Formation is offering two informational meetings for men who are active in parish life and feel they may be called to the diaconate. Their wives are encouraged to attend.
The first of the meetings was July 20 at St. Therese de Lisieux Parish in Wellington, and the second will be Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m., at St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 1924 Zephyr Ave., in Fort Pierce.
The permanent diaconate was restored as a Catholic ministry by Pope Paul VI in 1967, and the first deacons in the United States were ordained in 1971. Deacons are ordained by the church for what the Second Vatican Council saw as service to the word, altar and charity.
The process of becoming a permanent deacon in the Diocese of Palm Beach begins with discernment of God’s call through prayer and reflection. The next step is to discuss your interest and questions with a spiritual director, then a pastor.
Currently, the formation process entails five years of study, prayer, human and pastoral preparation at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
The Encounter School of Ministry, which seeks to teach, equip and activate disciples to demonstrate the love of God through the power of the Holy Spirit, will present a series of Summer Intensive evening sessions Aug. 1-4 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail.
The classes will cover the first four quarters of the school’s curriculum: Identity and Transformation; Hearing God and the Prophetic Gifts of the Holy Spirit; Power and Healing; and Inner Healing and Freedom.
The presenters will be Father Frank D’Amato, parochial vicar at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta; Jaimee Perez, a clinical psychologist; Deacon Pete Delvalle, director of the Office of Permanent Diaconate Formation and who serves as pastoral associate at St. Therese de Lisieux Parish in Wellington; and Kim Engel, director of the Palm Beach campus of the Encounter School.
The cost to attend in person is $95 per person for the four nights or $80 to attend the virtual livestreamed sessions. Discounts are available for clergy, religious, college students, parish ministry leaders, seminarians and currently enrolled Encounter students.
