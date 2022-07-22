Two meetings for men interested in diaconate

WELLINGTON  |  The Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Permanent Deacon Formation is offering two informational meetings for men who are active in parish life and feel they may be called to the diaconate. Their wives are encouraged to attend.

