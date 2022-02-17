Youth Choral Festival 

PLB Pueri Cantores

The American Federation Pueri Cantores South Florida Youth Choral Festival and Mass brought together young singers from the region Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Luke Parish in Palm Springs, directed by music minister Kevin Faulkner. There were singers from St. Luke, St. Ann in West Palm Beach and a choir from Tampa to receive training in choral music during the day.

Scapular Investiture

Scapular back of head

Men and women wear their brown scapulars during an investiture Mass Feb. 11, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. As part of the ceremony, Father Gavin Badway instructed them on the responsibilities that go along with wearing the scapular. The event was sponsored by Knights of Columbus Palm Beach Gardens Council 6988.

