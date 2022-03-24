40 Days for Life spring campaign
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito leads the rosary March 16, 2022, during the 40 Days for Life outside the Presidential Women's Center near 45th Street in West Palm Beach. The peaceful 40-day prayer vigil is held twice a year to turn hearts away from abortion and toward life for the unborn.
Free exhibit to return to Tequesta
The “Eucharistic Miracles of the World” exhibition that was recently at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola will return to the Diocese of Palm Beach at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta. The free exhibit is set to be in the parish center at 204 N. U.S.1 from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
The display includes information about 153 miracles involving the Blessed Sacrament. The exhibition was created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who was beatified in 2020 after dying from leukemia in 2006 at age 15. His website is at http://www.miracolieucaristici.org/en/Liste/list.html. For more information about the future saint, visit http://www.carloacutis.com/.
Celebrate the TV Mass for Easter
The faithful are invited to the 4 p.m. Monday, April 4, taping of the TV Mass that will air on Easter Sunday. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. Participants are asked to wear their Easter outfits and be seated no later than 3:45 p.m. to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord. The Easter Mass will air Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m. on CW34, on the diocesan website (www.DiocesePB.org) and on Facebook.com/DiocesePB.
St. Joseph table
Antonia Gencarelli samples some of the food from the St. Joseph table at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie March 19, 2022. The parish marks St. Joseph’s feast day every year with a Mass and the Italian tradition celebrating God's bountiful blessings with a large variety of food items in the church hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.