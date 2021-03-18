Seminary faculty member awarded fellowship
St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach recently announced that faculty member and former president and rector, Msgr. Stephen Bosso, has been awarded the Marten Visiting Faculty Fellowship in Preaching at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana. The Marten Project promotes excellence in preaching and includes him as an instructor in their master’s in divinity degree program.
Msgr. Bosso was born and raised in Pensacola, where he was ordained a priest in that diocese in 1978. He has served with the seminary since 1985 as a faculty and formation council member and as rector and president from 2000 to 2005. While serving the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, he served as pastor of St. Rose of Lima in Milton from 2011 to 2013.
Msgr. Bosso earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees of divinity at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Worthington, Ohio, and earned his licentiate of Sacred Scripture at the Pontifical Biblical Institute, also attending the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Most recently, he completed a doctorate in ministry in homiletics from the Aquinas Institute in 2018.
Virtual Spiritual Happy Hour
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center invites the faithful of the diocese to its second season of Spiritual Happy Hour, a special Lenten series of three live Zoom spiritual conferences featuring guest speakers. The next session will be held March 25, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m. and will feature Father Benedict La Volpe presenting the topic, “Standing with Mary at the Foot of the Cross.”
Each session includes Catholic trivia, a live spiritual presentation, the opportunity to interact with guest speakers and prize giveaways.
Registration for the next session is required and the cost is $15. Call 561-626-1300 or email reservations@cpprovfl.org to register.
Visit ourladyofflorida.org for more information.