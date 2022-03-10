Women and men invited to retreat
A Rachel’s Vineyard retreat in Spanish, offering hope and healing following an abortion or miscarriage, will be in April. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the healing love of Jesus Christ, while deeply entering into the grieving process and identifying ways that their abortion or miscarriage may have affected them or a loved one.
Discussions, spiritual exercises, prayer and reflection, combined with the sacrament of reconciliation, a memorial service honoring their child and a Mass, will help to heal past wounds. Participation is strictly confidential and offers an opportunity to experience God’s love, forgiveness and tender compassion. Men and women are invited to the healing retreat.
For more information on the retreat, call Donna Gardner at 561-602-4778 or Emily Babylonia-Gonzalez at 561-254-1728. All calls are confidential. For details about Rachel’s Vineyard, visit www.rachelsvineyard.org.
Knights hold food collection
Knights of Columbus Council 13338 in Delray Beach will collect nonperishable food March 19-20, 2022, at Emmanuel Parish, 15700 S. Military Trail in Delray Beach, for CROS Ministries of Palm Beach and Martin counties. CROS (Christians Reaching Out to Society) has seven food local pantries.
Through two 2021 drives, they collected more than 12,000 pounds of nonperishable food for CROS, which fed more than 70,000 people. In its 14th year, Knights and parishioners have supported the yearly food drives.
Collection hours will be Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Call 561-496-2480 for information.
