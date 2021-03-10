Diocese hosts South Florida Encounter Conference
The Encounter Conference, March 18-20, 2021, is the flagship event for Encounter Ministries, where leaders of revival in the Church gather to encounter God’s refreshment, encouragement and impartation of greater anointing for ministry. The conference will be held in person, with limited seating, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.
Conference participants can expect an atmosphere of spirit-filled worship in the presence of God, Mass, inspiring and transforming keynote speakers, breakout sessions, Eucharistic adoration, a healing service, fellowship and many opportunities for prayer ministry and growth in the Gifts of the Holy Spirit. The keynote speakers include Father Mathias Thelen, Dr. Mary Healy, Patrick Reis and Peter Herbeck.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m., March 15, 2021. To register for the conference, visit https://encounterministries.us/events/sfec-2021/. The link also includes information about the keynote speakers, daily scheduling and other details.
The conference will also be livestreamed for those wishing to attend virtually. Further information on livestream access will be supplied upon registration. CDC protocols will be in place for this event with facial coverings and social distancing required. Those with any COVID-19 symptoms, underlying medical conditions or immunocompromised in any way, should not attend in person.
Diocese provides livestream Chrism Mass and Holy Week services
The Diocese of Palm Beach invites the faithful of the diocese to join in the celebration of the Chrism Mass and Holy Week events via livestream:
• Palm Sunday: March 28 at 10:30 a.m.
• Chrism Mass: March 30, 11 a.m.
• Holy Thursday: April 1, 7:30 p.m.
• Good Friday: April 2, 3 p.m.
• Holy Saturday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 4, 10 a.m. (on TV)
To watch these Masses and services online, visit the Cathedral of St. Ignatius of Loyola’s website, www.cathedralpb.com/, and click on “Live Mass” in the blue box on the left side of website. That link will redirect to the Cathedral’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/channel/UCQLfw6Ey0qVTBODQYjyj8Ig.
These links are also available on the Diocese of Palm Beach website, www.diocesepb.org, and www.Facebook.com/DiocesePB. These services will also be available at a later time to watch on demand on these sites.
Easter Sunday Mass will air April 4 at 10 a.m. on the television channel CW34. This hour-long Mass will also be available on the diocese website link, www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/communications/2021-masses.html, and www.Facebook.com/DiocesePB.