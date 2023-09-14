Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the 30th anniversary Mass for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Port St. Lucie Sept. 10, 2023. Afterward, the parish provided refreshments outside under tents. The parish, with Father Dumarsais Pierre-Louis as pastor, is planning other events to mark the milestone. Learn more at the parish website, https://seascatholicparish.org/.
Annual Blue Mass set
PALM BEACH GARDENS | A Blue Mass for people of all faith traditions working in public safety is planned for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant and all are encouraged to attend.
The annual liturgy marks the feast of the archangels, Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, who are known as God’s protector, healer and messenger, respectively. Archangels are the patron saints of police officers and military personnel.
Blue relates to the color of the uniforms traditionally worn by police, firefighters, correctional officers, emergency medical personnel and others working as first responders. The Mass honors those who have died in the line of duty, retired from law enforcement and people currently serving in public safety in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties. It is an opportunity for the community to show gratitude to them and their families.
Afterward, refreshments will be served in the cathedral’s Family Life Center. To learn about this and other events planned in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit www.diocesepb.org/news/. For more information, email communications@diocesepb.org or call 561-775-9561.
