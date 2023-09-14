Parish celebrates 30 years

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the 30th anniversary Mass for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Port St. Lucie Sept. 10, 2023. Afterward, the parish provided refreshments outside under tents. The parish, with Father Dumarsais Pierre-Louis as pastor, is planning other events to mark the milestone. Learn more at the parish website, https://seascatholicparish.org/.

2023 Blue Mass

The Blue Mass for people of all faith traditions working in public safety is planned for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2023.

