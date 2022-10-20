Marian young adult vigil

Young adults involved in Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach held a spirited Marian Vigil at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce Oct. 8, 2022. More than 500 people from 11 parish groups participated, led by Father Jaime Dorado, Hispanic young adult director, and Father Duván Bermudez, director of Hispanic ministry. The all-day event included lively music, Eucharistic adoration, recitation of the rosary and Mass.
PLB Marian young adult vigil

Young adults involved in Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach held a spirited Marian Vigil at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce Oct. 8, 2022. More than 500 people from 11 parish groups participated, led by Father Jaime Dorado, Hispanic young adult director, and Father Duván Bermudez, director of Hispanic ministry. The all-day event included lively music, Eucharistic adoration, recitation of the rosary and Mass.

 

AIM to host online retreat

PLB Deacons and wives retreat

Permanent deacons serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach are shown with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito during the annual retreat for deacons and their wives, held Oct. 14-16 at Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center in North Palm Beach.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.