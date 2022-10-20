Young adults involved in Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach held a spirited Marian Vigil at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce Oct. 8, 2022. More than 500 people from 11 parish groups participated, led by Father Jaime Dorado, Hispanic young adult director, and Father Duván Bermudez, director of Hispanic ministry. The all-day event included lively music, Eucharistic adoration, recitation of the rosary and Mass.
Permanent deacons serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach are shown with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito during the annual retreat for deacons and their wives, held Oct. 14-16 at Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center in North Palm Beach.
The AIM Ministry of St. Joan of Arc Parish, which serves the spiritual needs of adults with physical disabilities, will host an online retreat Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on “Living the Eucharist: Essential Members of the Body of Christ,” guided by Father Brian King, episcopal secretary for the Diocese of Palm Beach.
To request a link to the retreat or to find out more about AIM (Achieve, Inspire, Motivate), go to https://aimretreats.org or contact AIM team leader Margarita Castellon at 954-821-6077.
All Souls Day Mass
The faithful are invited to join Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at 10 a.m. Mass Wednesday, Nov. 2, All Souls Day, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. The liturgy, in the cemetery’s outdoor chapel, will be dedicated to all the faithful departed, especially those at the cemetery. To contact the cemetery, visit www.ourqueen.org.
