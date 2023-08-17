Luncheon 4 Life rescheduled

The Luncheon 4 Life planned for Aug. 29 at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 2555 N.E. Savanna Road in Jensen Beach, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22. The speaker will be Kevin Pierce, director of Father Imprint, the men’s services division of Care Net Pregnancy Services of the Treasure Coast. His program seeks to help fathers become men of conviction, courage and compassion.Luncheons 4 Life are monthly pro-life events that feature a complimentary meal for like-minded people to learn and network. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting at noon. Register by visiting https://Luncheons4lifeAug22.eventbrite.com.

Eucharistic holy hour

The faithful of St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie participate in an Eucharistic holy hour Aug. 10, 2023, along with Father Duván Bermúdez, director of Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, and Deacon Mario Lopez.
Eucharistic holy hour

Father Duván Bermúdez, left, director of Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, and Deacon Mario Lopez, kneel in prayer in front of the Eucharist during a holy hour at St. Bernadette Church in Port St. Lucie Aug. 10, 2023.

Tags

