The faithful of St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie participate in an Eucharistic holy hour Aug. 10, 2023, along with Father Duván Bermúdez, director of Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, and Deacon Mario Lopez.
Father Duván Bermúdez, left, director of Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, and Deacon Mario Lopez, kneel in prayer in front of the Eucharist during a holy hour at St. Bernadette Church in Port St. Lucie Aug. 10, 2023.
The Luncheon 4 Life planned for Aug. 29 at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 2555 N.E. Savanna Road in Jensen Beach, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22. The speaker will be Kevin Pierce, director of Father Imprint, the men’s services division of Care Net Pregnancy Services of the Treasure Coast. His program seeks to help fathers become men of conviction, courage and compassion.Luncheons 4 Life are monthly pro-life events that feature a complimentary meal for like-minded people to learn and network. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting at noon. Register by visiting https://Luncheons4lifeAug22.eventbrite.com.
Eucharistic holy hour
Father Duván Bermúdez, director of Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, presided Aug. 10, 2023, at a Eucharistic holy hour at St. Bernadette Church in Port St. Lucie. It was the first of five multi-language prayer services planned in different regions of the diocese during the parish phase of the National Eucharistic Revival. The next holy hour in the series is set for Thursday, Nov. 9, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 370 S.W. Third St., Boca Raton.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.