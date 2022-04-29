Students at St. John Paul II Academy load layette packages in a car after assembling them April 12, 2022, with the Christ Child Society of Boca Raton. Each package contained donated wipes, diapers, bibs, clothing, books and more for local mothers and newborns in need.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Port St. Lucie marked Divine Mercy Sunday with recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet, led by Deacon Hank Farinas, and veneration of the image based on the devotion of St. Faustina and bearing the message "Jesus I trust in you."
Fred and Jane Topor, parishioners of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, left, received the Ambassador of the Year Award from Legatus during a multi-chapter meeting of the Catholic organization April 23, in Manalapan, a small seaside town in Palm Beach County. Amy Dillon, vice president for the southeast region of Legatus, right, presented the national award to the Topors, accompanied by David Thompson, president of the Jupiter-Palm Beach chapter. Father Daniel Daza-Jaller offered a blessing for Jane and Fred, a retired AT&T executive who is vice president of the Jupiter-Palm Beach chapter. The meeting included talks by Catholic apologist and author Patrick Madrid.
Divine Mercy Sunday was celebrated April 24, 2022, with special prayer services at many local churches. Willie Peralt, coordinator of the Divine Mercy prayer group at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie for more than 30 years, was on hand again. “God loves us so much that if you repent and go to confession and receive the holy Eucharist, your sins are forgiven. That is the answer to true peace,” she said.
BOCA RATON | The Christ Child Society of Boca Raton joined forces April 12, 2022, with students at St. John Paul II Academy to prepare layettes for needy mothers and newborns in Palm Beach County.
During the Lenten season, the students helped prepare for the layette assembly by organizing donated items that every newborn and new mother need: diapers, wipes, bottles, baby clothes, board books and more. The students then worked with Christ Child volunteers to assemble the packages, which will be distributed through the Palm Beach County Department of Health and Visiting Nurse programs.
The Christ Child Society of Boca Raton is a nonprofit organization of volunteers serving at-risk children. The group aims to improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our communities through key initiatives of infant care, basic needs and literacy, all designed to make a difference in a child’s life. For information, contact Scarlett Fave at favscarlett@aol.com or visit www.christchildbocaraton.org. To learn more about St. John Paul II Academy, go to www.sjpii.net.
