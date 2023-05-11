Ordination to Priesthood, 5/14/22

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The May 6 ordination of Father Marc Gustinelli was perhaps not as full of pomp as the crowning of England’s King Charles III earlier in the day, but it was not lacking in significance for many of the faithful of the Diocese of Palm Beach, beginning with his mother, Lisa Gustinelli.

“So many emotions. It was funny that this morning was also the coronation,” she said before the Mass. “When I got up early and turned that on and was just thinking about today and our coronation of sorts, I had to text Marc. I told him that it’s such a proud moment. Also, thinking of all the years of raising him in the church, all I would want for any of my children would be to have a strong faith in God and be good and kind people, and that’s exactly who he is. It’s very emotional even just to tell you about it.”

