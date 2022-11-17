st mark

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito with Conventual Franciscan Father Bob Benko prior to the Oct. 23, 2022, Mass installing him as pastor of St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH | Father Bob Benko brings a wealth of experience with him to St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach, where he was installed Oct. 23 as pastor by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. As this is his fourth assignment as pastor, he has gained the wisdom to know that every parish is unique and has its own opportunities.

“I’ve been learning all the way that what works in this place may not work in that place because every parish has its own personality,” Father Benko said. “You have to figure out as pastor how to not let people be stuck where they are, but to build on their strengths and to move forward. Each place is really different.”

