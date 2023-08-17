Palm Beach administrators

Administrators of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach were photographed at an Aug. 1, 2023, meeting prior to opening of the 2023-24 school year. Gary Gelo, diocesan schools superintendent, is in the front row, third from the left.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Some Catholic schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach opened Aug. 9, 2023, with new leadership.

St. Clare School in North Palm Beach has a new interim principal, Rachel Polak, after Rita Kissel moved from principal at St. Clare to principal at St. Joan of Arc in Boca Raton. St. Clare’s new assistant principal is Patrick Hansen.

