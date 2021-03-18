FORT PIERCE | Steve Karlen, campaign director of the national 40 Days for Life project, will speak at the Fort Pierce 40 Days for Life vigil — the sidewalk outside 503 S. 12th Street — at 3 p.m., March 21. Although outdoors, event attendees are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“People in Fort Pierce have made extraordinary sacrifices to expose the abortion industry and to protect pre-born children and their mothers from abortion,” Karlen said. “I’m honored to be able to join these folks in prayer. Their efforts illustrate why we’re seeing historic changes – more mothers choosing life, more abortion workers experiencing conversions and leaving the abortion industry, and more abortion centers closing their doors for good.”
“We are tremendously pleased that Steve will be here to support our 40 Days for Life effort,” said Heather Grall Barwick, spokesperson for the local 40 Days for Life campaign in Fort Pierce. “He’s an energetic, enthusiastic speaker and we know he will be an inspiration.”
Fort Pierce is one of 567 communities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns from Feb. 17 through March 28.
40 Days for Life focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities and grassroots educational outreach. Since the first 40 Days for Life campaign in 2007, more than 18,000 mothers have chosen life for their children; more than 200 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and more than 100 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business.
Karlen is editor of Day 41 magazine, co-host of the 40 Days for Life Podcast and he authored, “This is When We Begin to Fight.” He has spoken in all 50 states, four Canadian provinces and Mexico City.
He previously led local 40 Days for Life campaigns in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2009 and 2010, he helped lead a volunteer effort that was organized to prevent the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics from opening up a late-term abortion center near the campus in Madison. After a grueling 16-month campaign, the university health system cancelled its abortion plans, later citing the work of Karlen and his team as the reason for making that decision.
To learn more about 40 Days for Life, visit: www.40daysforlife.com. For information about the Fort Pierce campaign, visit: www.40daysforlife.com/fort-pierce. For assistance or for more information, contact Heather Grall Barwick at 40DaysFtPierce@gmail.com or 772-480-0391.