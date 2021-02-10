school 1

Advanced readers at St. Luke School in Palm Springs read to younger student buddies from their favorite books. This fosters a love for reading in both age groups and a considerate heart for others. (COURTESY)

Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021, has been the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. 

The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2021 was “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. 

Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the Church, communities and the nation. Here is a look back at all the ways the Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated the 18 diocesan Catholic schools during this special week-long celebration.

Students at St. Jude School in Boca Raton join in an activity about following the star, the light of Christ, in their daily lives. (COURTESY)
Jeannie Christopher, resource teacher at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, sits with a group of seniors, whom she also taught in kindergarten at St. Anastasia School in Fort Pierce. 

