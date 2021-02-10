Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021, has been the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.
The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2021 was “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.
Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the Church, communities and the nation. Here is a look back at all the ways the Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated the 18 diocesan Catholic schools during this special week-long celebration.