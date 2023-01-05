PLB Gerstner 1

John Carroll High School students and administrators recently pose wth Louis V. Gerstner Jr., center, the man behind the Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholarship.

FORT PIERCE  |  Students at John Carroll High School recently had the opportunity to thank the man behind the Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholarship program.

The scholarship program was established in 2005 when the Gerstner Philanthropies began investing $4.7 million in support of students at the three Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach. The Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholars Program awards scholarships to academically gifted eighth-graders from private and public schools in need of financial assistance. The Gerstner scholarship is the most competitive and substantial assistance awarded at John Carroll.

