Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Twenty-five years have passed since the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, sparking a renewed interest in this spiritual giant of the 20th century. Filmed on 5 continents and featuring unprecedented access to both institutional archives and the apostolates of the Missionaries of Charity, this film reveals not just who Mother Teresa was, but how her singular vision to serve Christ in the poor continues to be realized through the Missionaries of Charity today.

Learn more about the film here: https://www.motherteresamovie.com/

On Labor Day this past week, we celebrated the feast of a great woman of our times whose example, mission and message are so much needed today. The woman is St. Teresa of Calcutta, formally canonized by Pope Francis six years ago on Sept. 4, 2016. This year marks the 25th anniversary since the death of Mother Teresa.

St. Teresa of Calcutta was a great proponent for the poor and needy in an extraordinary fashion, which caught the attention of many in the world and in government leadership. She was also a tremendous proponent for the unborn. She spoke many strong words against abortion, including, “Any country that accepts abortion, is not teaching its people to love, but to use any violence to get what it wants.” Mother Teresa’s staunch defense of the life of the unborn was much in keeping with her proclamation of the sanctity of life on behalf of all men and women at every stage of life.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.