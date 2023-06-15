Father Noel McGrath, pastor of St. Joseph in Stuart, carrying the Eucharist, pauses next to a Guatemalan sawdust and sand creation outside the church during the procession June 11, 2023. A team of young adults worked on the project late into the night so it could be viewed on the Eucharistic feast.
Father Martin Dunne, pastor of Holy Redeemer in Palm City, processes with his flock in honor of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ June 11, 2023.
LINDA REEVES | FC
Father Gavin Badway, rector of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, incenses the Eucharist at one of the five outdoor altars set up on the cathedral grounds for the procession June 11, 2023.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
The Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist leads the faithful around the property of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
Father Gavin Badway leads people in praying the rosary during the Eucharistic procession at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola June 11, 2023.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
Father Gavin Badway, carrying the Eucharist, returns to the cathedral after the procession.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
WILLIAM CONE | FC
Faithful from St. Joseph Parish in Stuart follow the Eucharistic procession on the sidewalk outside the church June 11, 2023.
Many parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) with an outdoor Eucharistic procession June 11, 2023. Parishioners, despite the extreme heat, came out to show their devotion to Jesus truly present in the Eucharist, which is a goal of the National Eucharistic Revival in the United States.
