Many parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) with an outdoor Eucharistic procession June 11, 2023. Parishioners, despite the extreme heat, came out to show their devotion to Jesus truly present in the Eucharist, which is a goal of the National Eucharistic Revival in the United States.

